Catholic World News

Situation in West Bank has become worse since Gaza ceasefire, Jerusalem Patriarch says

March 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: The situation for Christians and others in the West Bank has become worse since the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip (map), the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem said.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, said that “absolutely, things in [the] West Bank are worse. When the ceasefire started in Gaza, they [Israeli forces] started operations in the West Bank, with hundreds of checkpoints, and operations in Jenin.”

“We have seen more annexation of land in the West Bank, as well as the eviction of around 16,000 people from refugee camps in Jenin, with the physical infrastructure being razed, so they have nowhere to return to,” added Sami El-Yousef, CEO of the Latin Patriarchate. “The West Bank is now completely fragmented with 185 gates and over 900 checkpoints, but because of what has been going on in Gaza, none of this gets much international attention.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!