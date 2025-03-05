Catholic World News

Catholic Relief Services: Urge Congress to reverse Trump administration’s foreign-aid termination

March 05, 2025

Warning that “the lives of our brothers and sisters hang in the balance,” Catholic Relief Services (CRS) urged the faithful to “tell Congress to urge the administration to halt and reverse all terminations” of foreign aid.

“The administration has terminated thousands of foreign assistance programs overnight,” CRS warned. “The situation is dire.”

“Catholic social teaching emphasizes the responsibility of wealthier nations to support poorer ones, and the principle of solidarity—that we are a global community and one human family,” CRS continued. “Please urge the administration to halt and reverse all terminations of active foreign assistance programs that target the most vulnerable and immediately resume the disbursement of Congressionally appropriated foreign assistance funds.”

According to Catholic Relief Services’ audited financial statements (pp. 8-9), US government grants and agreements accounted for $521,300,000 of the charity’s $1,468,809,000 in revenue (35.5%) in 2023. The US bishops founded Catholic Relief Services in 1943, and the majority of the members of its board of directors are bishops.

