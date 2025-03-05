Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia: Pope’s convalescence is reminder everyone deserves proper care

March 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, said at a press conference that the care that Pope Francis is receiving is a reminder of the responsibility to provide proper care for the sick and elderly.

“What I would hope is that what we do for the Pope we must do for everybody, for all the elderly, for all those who are alone, for all the abandoned,” he said.

The Pope, Archbishop Paglia added, “is exercising an extraordinary magisterium on frailty, not with words, but with his body,” and “is reminding every one of us, all people, starting with us elderly, that we are all frail and therefore we must take care of each other.”

