Protect future generations from nuclear warfare, Vatican diplomat pleads

March 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN meeting of signatories of the 2017 Treaty on Nuclear Weapons, a leading Vatican diplomat recalled the devastating consequences of the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“It is the collective responsibility of the international community to ensure that the atrocities of the past are not repeated, and that future generations are protected from the catastrophic consequences of nuclear warfare,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations.

Archbishop Caccia also spoke of the “worrying resurgence of deterrence-based rhetoric, which in turn has reignited the dangerous specter of nuclear threats.” He warned that “the disarmament architecture is being severely undermined, while military expenditures are rising dramatically ... funds that could instead be used to tackle urgent global challenges, including poverty and hunger.”

