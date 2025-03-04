Catholic World News

San Antonio archbishop: no conscientious objection on measles vaccine

March 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to reports of a rise in measles cases in Texas, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of San Antonio has said that Catholic schools “do not accept students who have received a parental-choice or religious exemption” to avoid vaccination.

“Conscientious objections or waivers, which may be permissible for attendance in public schools, do not qualify as an exemption in Catholic schools in Texas,” the archbishop added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

