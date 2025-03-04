Catholic World News

Blessed Sacrament, monstrance stolen from church in Bangalore

March 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Intruders broke into the adoration chapel of a parish in the Archdiocese of Bangalore (Bengaluru) in southern India and stole a monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament.

“We must offer penance and pray fervently for mercy,” said Archbishop Peter Machado, as he declared a day of penance and reparation and called on all parishes and religious houses in the archdiocese to offer a holy hour.

