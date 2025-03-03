Catholic World News

Theme, date chosen for 111th World Day of Migrants

March 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the theme for the 111th World Day of Migrants and Refugees: “Migrants, missionaries of hope.”

The Vatican also announced that the observation, ordinarily held on the last Sunday in September, will be moved this year to October 4-5, to coincide with the Jubilee of Migrants and the Missionary World.

