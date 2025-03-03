Catholic World News

Pope suffers new setbacks [Monday PM update]

March 03, 2025

Monday PM: Pope Francis suffered two separate crises of “acute respiratory failure” on Monday afternoon, forcing doctors to use suction to clear mucus from his lungs and resume mechanical ventilation to provide the Pontiff with adequate oxygen.

The report from Gemelli Hospital indicated that the episodes were not caused by new infections; the mucus had accumulated in his airways from the original infections that caused his hospitalization. He does not currently have a fever, and remains alert. But doctors cautioned that new episodes of respiratory distress were possible.

Monday AM: “Pope Francis slept well throughout the night,” the Vatican announced on Monday morning, after an uneventful weekend in Gemelli Hospital.

The Pope participated in Sunday Mass in his hospital room, and also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State; and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the sostituto. He issued a message of thanks to the faithful for their prayers, and otherwise spent the day resting, praying, reading, and undergoing treatment.

Doctors reported that since recovering from a dangerous respiratory crisis on Friday the Pope no longer needs mechanical ventilation, although he is still receiving high-flow supplementary oxygen. He has no fever and his condition is now stable.

However doctors also cautioned that the Pope’s condition remains uncertain. Vatican officials said that in any case, his release from the hospital “will certainly not be imminent.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!