Canadian house speaker meets with leading Ukrainian Catholic bishops, affirms support

March 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The members of the Permanent Synod of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church met with Greg Fergus, speaker of Canada’s House of Commons, on February 27.

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, “expressed gratitude for Canada’s support and solidarity with the suffering Ukrainian people, as well as for its acceptance of more than 300,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian war,” the church said in a statement.

Greg Fergus, the house speaker, “reaffirmed Canada’s continued political, humanitarian, and military assistance to Ukraine for as long as needed,” the statement added.

