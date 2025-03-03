Catholic World News

Iowa enacts law removing ‘gender identity’ as protected class

March 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The State of Iowa has enacted legislation on sex and gender that equates gender with biological sex and removes “gender identity” as a protected class under state law.

“It is common sense to acknowledge the obvious biological differences between men and women,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. In fact, it is necessary to secure genuine equal protection for women and girls.”

“Unfortunately, these commonsense protections were at risk because, before I signed this bill, the Civil Rights Code blurred the biological line between the sexes,” she added. “It has also forced Iowa taxpayers to pay for gender reassignment surgeries. That is unacceptable to me, and it is unacceptable to most Iowans.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!