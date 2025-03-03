Catholic World News

Zimbabwe’s bishops welcome abolition of death penalty

March 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Episcopal Commission for Justice and Peace of Zimbabwe’s episcopal conference welcomed the abolition of the death penalty in the southern African nation.

“The abolition of the death penalty in Zimbabwe is the result of cooperation and partnership between the Church, the government and civil society,” the commission said in a statement. “We recognize that the abolition of the death penalty is not an end in itself, but a means to an end: the promotion of a culture of life, dignity and respect for all people.”

The nation of 17.2 million (map) is 82% Christian (12% Catholic), with 15% adhering to ethnic religions.

