Catholic World News

Zimbabwe’s bishops welcome abolition of death penalty

March 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Episcopal Commission for Justice and Peace of Zimbabwe’s episcopal conference welcomed the abolition of the death penalty in the southern African nation.

“The abolition of the death penalty in Zimbabwe is the result of cooperation and partnership between the Church, the government and civil society,” the commission said in a statement. “We recognize that the abolition of the death penalty is not an end in itself, but a means to an end: the promotion of a culture of life, dignity and respect for all people.”

The nation of 17.2 million (map) is 82% Christian (12% Catholic), with 15% adhering to ethnic religions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue4 March
Ordinary Time

Tuesday of the Eighth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt. Mem. of Saint Casimir

Image for Tuesday of the Eighth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt. Mem. of Saint Casimir

Today is Tuesday of the Eighth Week in Ordinary Time. The Optional Memorial of St. Casimir (1458-1484) who was born in 1458 and was the son of the King of Poland. At an early age he saw through the superficiality and corruption of court life. Throughout his short life—he died of consumption at the…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: