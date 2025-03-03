Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman, other Catholic leaders urge Congress to protect Medicaid

March 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, joined by the presidents of Catholic Charities USA and the Catholic Health Association of the United States, urged congressional leaders to “protect and strengthen the Medicaid program.”

In their February 27 letter, written amid congressional consideration of potential spending reductions, Archbishop Borys Gudziak, Kerry Alys Robinson, and Sister Mary Haddad described Medicaid as “vital lifeline for nearly 80 million low-income families, mothers, children, elderly, disabled individuals, the unhoused, and working people across our nation.”

“Medicaid is also a concrete example of our nation’s commitment to supporting mothers and protecting life by paying for 41% of all births and ensuring care for moms and babies both before and after birth,” they added.

