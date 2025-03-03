Catholic World News

Fátima statue to visit Rome for Jubilee of Marian Spirituality

March 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that the original statue of Our Lady of Fátima will be brought from Portugal to Rome for the Jubilee of Marian Spirituality in October.

The statue has previously been brought from Portugal to Rome three times: for the consecration of the world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary in 1984; for the Great Jubilee of the Year 2000; and for the Year of Faith in 2013.

