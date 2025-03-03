Catholic World News

Pope reflects on frailty, thanks faithful for prayers, prays for peace

March 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his March 2 Angelus address, which was written by the Pope but not delivered, Pope Francis thanked the medical professionals who are caring for him and said:

I feel in my heart the “blessing” that is hidden within frailty, because it is precisely in these moments that we learn even more to trust in the Lord; at the same time, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many sick and suffering people.

The Pontiff also expressed gratitude “for the prayers which rise up to the Lord from the hearts of so many faithful from many parts of the world: I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am ‘carried’ and supported by all God’s people.”

“I pray for you, too,” he added. “And I pray above all for peace. From here, war appears even more absurd. Let us pray for tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan and Kivu. Let us entrust ourselves confidently to Mary, our Mother.”

