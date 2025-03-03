Catholic World News

Sight and taste: papal Angelus reflection on Gospel reading

March 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released the text of the address written, but not delivered, by Pope Francis for the Sunday Angelus on March 2.

“In this Sunday’s Gospel (Lk. 6:39-45), Jesus makes us reflect on two of the five senses: sight and taste,” the Pope wrote. “With regard to sight, He asks us to train our eyes to observe the world well and to judge our neighbor with charity ... With regard to taste, Jesus reminds us that ‘every tree is known by its own fruit. And the fruits that come from man are, for example, his words, which ripen on his lips.”

Concluding his reflection on the Gospel reading, the Pope said, “And so we can ask ourselves: how do I look at other people, who are my brothers and sisters? And how do I feel looked at by others? Do my words have a good flavor, or are they imbued with bitterness and vanity?”

