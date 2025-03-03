Catholic World News

Cardinal De Donatis to take Pope’s place at Ash Wednesday procession, Mass

March 03, 2025



CWN Editor's Note: The Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations has announced that Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the Major Penitentiary of the Apostolic Penitentiary, will take Pope Francis’s place in presiding at the Ash Wednesday procession and Mass on March 5.

The procession begins at the Church of Sant’Anselmo and concludes at the Basilica of Santa Sabina, where Mass is celebrated.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

