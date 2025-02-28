Catholic World News

Pope’s condition worsens

February 28, 2025

The medical condition of Pope Francis deteriorated early Friday afternoon, February 28, with a “sudden worsening of the respiratory picture,” the Vatican reported.

After a quiet morning the Pontiff suffered a setback, with bronchial spasms forcing doctors to begin “non-invasive mechanical ventilation”—that is, forcing air under pressure through a mask rather than a tracheal tube. The doctors reported a “good response” to that treatment, but declined to offer any further prognosis.

The Vatican reported that the Pope remains “vigilant and oriented.”

