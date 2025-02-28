Catholic World News

Papal letter to grieving mother: ‘Always ask for Mary’s intercession’

February 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A new magazine, Piazza San Pietro, has published a papal letter to a grieving mother whose 21-year-old son died in a car accident.

“There are no words, not even comforting ones, despite the best intentions,” the Pope wrote, as he encouraged the mother to “always ask for the intercession of Mary,” who comforts “the pain of mothers for their children who, having left home one day, never returned.”

The Pope answers one reader’s letter each month in the magazine, published by St. Peter’s Basilica.

