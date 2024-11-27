Catholic World News

St. Peter’s Basilica installs new webcams, launches magazine

November 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In preparation for the 2025 jubilee year, St. Peter’s Basilica will install webcams that allow viewers to see the basilica’s holy door and the tomb of St. Peter, according to a spokesman. Pope Francis will inaugurate the webcams on December 2.

“Billions of people will be able to share remotely through a webcam positioned at the tomb of St. Peter to approach the mystery of the fisherman who had himself crucified upside down to be able to stand with his head held high before his Lord, giving rise to a pilgrimage that has continued uninterrupted for two millennia,” said Father Enzo Fortunato, OFM Conv.

The basilica has also begun a new monthly magazine, Piazza San Pietro, in which Pope Francis will respond to one reader’s letter each month. Father Fortunato invited the faithful to send letters to [email protected] for consideration.

