Jesuit Refugee Service warns foreign aid pause could harm efforts combating Christian persecution

February 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The president of Jesuit Refugee Service/USA warned that the Trump administration’s pause on foreign aid could harm efforts to combat the persecution of Christians.

“I definitely agree with the Trump administration that religious persecution is a very serious evil,” said Kelly Ryan, whose organization has received funding from the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration. Nonetheless, the funding pause, he said, potentially endangers efforts to help persecuted Christians in Iraq and elsewhere.

