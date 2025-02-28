Catholic World News

German archdiocese condemns carnival float linking Jesus to abuse

February 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Cologne condemned a pre-Lenten carnival parade float that links Jesus to the sexual abuse of minors.

“If one assumes that the Son of God is partly responsible for the terrible acts of abuse that have also and especially occurred in the Catholic Church, a line has been crossed that cannot be justified for any reason in the world,” the archdiocese said in a letter.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!