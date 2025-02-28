Catholic World News

March papal prayer intention: for families in crisis

February 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s March 2025 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer), is “let us pray that broken families might discover the cure for their wounds through forgiveness, rediscovering each other’s gifts, even in their differences.”

