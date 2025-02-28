Catholic World News

USCCB publishes Lenten calendar

February 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Office of Public Affairs has published a Lenten calendar in English and Spanish.

The calendar includes quotations from Scripture and Church documents, as well as suggestions for brief prayers and reflections.

