Vatican ‘foreign minister’ calls for international arms agreements, ‘before it may be too late’

February 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN conference on disarmament, the Vatican’s “foreign minister” called for “concrete and lasting” arms-control agreements on nuclear weapons, weapons in space, and the weaponization of AI—“before it may be too late.”

“The Holy See remains deeply concerned about the existential threat posed by nuclear weapons and their proliferation,” said Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. “It is a matter of concern to note the continuous expansion and modernization of nuclear arsenals, accompanied by escalating rhetoric and threats concerning their deployment.”

“The negotiation of a verifiable and comprehensive commitment to a ban on all categories of weapons in space—together with a commitment to prohibit the development and testing of anti-satellite weapons—has become increasingly urgent,” he added. The prelate also called for “an immediate moratorium on the development and use of LAWS,” or Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (“killer robots”).

