Catholic priest collapses after conviction on abuse charge

February 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest collapsed in a Saskatchewan court after he was found guilty of sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl.

Father Janko Kolosnjaji was charged with hugging and kissing the girl; he said that he only intended to encourage her, and denied making any sexual advance.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

