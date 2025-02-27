Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller: don’t suppress Latin Mass

February 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller has called for “greater liberality” in allowing the use of the traditional Latin Mass.

Speaking at a conference in Naples, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (as it was then known) said: “It is not a question of suppressing the sacraments, but of opening them up to the people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

