Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller: don’t suppress Latin Mass

February 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on Messa in Latino (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller has called for “greater liberality” in allowing the use of the traditional Latin Mass.

Speaking at a conference in Naples, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (as it was then known) said: “It is not a question of suppressing the sacraments, but of opening them up to the people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!