Irish archbishops in Rome to discuss diocesan mergers

February 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The four Catholic archbishops of Ireland have been called to Rome for talks with the Dicastery for Bishops about plans to merge Ireland’s dioceses.

Ireland, with a population of about 5.3 million people, has an unusually large number of ecclesiastical jurisdictions: 26 dioceses and archdioceses. (In comparison Massachusetts, with a population of over 7 million and until recently a Catholic majority, has four dioceses.) The Vatican has been pressing the Irish hierarchy to consolidate, prompting some resistance from the Irish bishops.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

