Indianapolis archdiocese investigates possible Eucharistic miracle

February 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Indianapolis is investigating a possible Eucharistic miracle at a parish in Morris, Indiana, according to a local television station.

Citing posts on the social media platform X, Catholic Vote reported that “two consecrated hosts that had been dropped separately during daily Mass Feb. 21 were set in water and placed in the tabernacle to dissolve, in accordance with precautions the Church takes.” The following day, a sacristan saw what appeared to be spots of blood on the hosts.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

