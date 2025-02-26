Catholic World News

Armed attackers beat missionaries in Mozambique

February 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Beira, in Mozambique, has issued a statement of concern about security after armed men attacked and beat three missionaries working at a training center on February 23.

Although they were “tied up and tortured” by the attackers, the three missionaries were suffered escaped more serious consequences, suffering “minor pain and injuries.”

