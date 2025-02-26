Catholic World News

Pope’s text, planned for audience, speaks of Presentation

February 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a text prepared for his regular Wednesday audience—which was not held on February 26 because of his hospitalization—Pope Francis examined the Presentation of Christ in the Temple.

The text—prepared well in advance, before the Pope’s illness—focused on Simeon, who “is a witness of faith received as a gift and communicated to others.” The Pope also mentioned Anna’s witness. He wrote: “The song of redemption of two elders thus emits the proclamation of the Jubilee for all the people and for the world.”

