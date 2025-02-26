Catholic World News

Church leaders issue joint plea for global debt relief

February 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on Caritas International

CWN Editor's Note: More than 120 Christian leaders have signed a statement urging the leaders of the G20 nations to take action to ease the burden of debt on poor countries.

In an effort coordinated by Caritas International, the global consortium of Catholic charities, the leaders argue that the debt burden leaves millions of people “to endure hunger, lack of access to essential services, crumbling infrastructure and the worst impacts of the climate crisis.”

The statement is signed by four cardinals and by the heads of the Lutheran World Federation, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada, and the World Communion of Reformed Churches.

