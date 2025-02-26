Catholic World News

Pope sets up new Vatican fundraising panel

February 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has established a new commission to encourage and coordinate donations to the Holy See.

The new 5-member panel was officially created by a document the Pontiff signed on February 11 (several days before his hospitalization). The Commissio de donationibus pro Sancta Sede is charged with running fundraising campaigns for the work of the Holy See and for particular Vatican projects.

The commission—a response to an overall decline in donations to the Vatican—will work with episcopal conferences and with individual donors, “highlighting the importance of financial support for the mission and charitable work of the Holy See.” The group will “set out the fundraising and awareness campaigns to be launched” each year, and identify projects in particular need of funding.

Msgr. Roberto Campisi, the assessor for general affairs at the Secretariat of State, has been named to chair the new commission. The other inaugural members are Archbishop Flavio Pace, the secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity; Sister Alessandra Smerilli, the secretary of the Dicastery for Integral Human Development; Sister Silvana Piro, undersecretary of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See; and Giuseppe Puglisi-Alibrandi, deputy secretary-general of the Governorate of Vatican City.

