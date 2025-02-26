Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox priest sent to Russian labor camp

February 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Ukrainian Orthodox priest who was convicted on espionage charges has been moved to a Russian labor camp to begin his 14-year sentence.

Father Kostiantyn Maksimov was arrested in May 2023 by Russian forces who had occupied the region in Ukraine where he served as a parish priest. He was transferred to Russian territory to serve his sentence after a court in Moscow rejected his appeal of his conviction.

