Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox priest sent to Russian labor camp

February 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on Forum 18

CWN Editor's Note: A Ukrainian Orthodox priest who was convicted on espionage charges has been moved to a Russian labor camp to begin his 14-year sentence.

Father Kostiantyn Maksimov was arrested in May 2023 by Russian forces who had occupied the region in Ukraine where he served as a parish priest. He was transferred to Russian territory to serve his sentence after a court in Moscow rejected his appeal of his conviction.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed26 February
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Seventh Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Wednesday of the Seventh Week in Ordinary Time

Today is Wednesday of the Seventh Week in Ordinary Time. The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Porphyrius of Gaza (d. 420), a wealthy Greek who became a hermit first in the desert of Skete in Egypt and then in Palestine on the banks of the Jordan. Much against his will he was raised to the…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: