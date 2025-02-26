Catholic World News

Papal condition update

February 26, 2025

As Pope Francis remains in Gemelli Hospital, CWN will relay medical bulletins if and when they provide useful new information.

Wednesday morning, February 26: In a brief bulletin, the Vatican said that Pope Francis “had a quiet night and is resting.” He has not suffered any new episodes of severe difficulty in breathing, but is receiving supplemental oxygen. He remains alert, but his condition is still critical.

On Tuesday evening the Pope was given a CT scan to assess the condition of his lungs. The results of that scan may be made available later on Wednesday.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!