Holy See again calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

February 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said at a UN meeting that “the Holy See reiterates its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities [in Ukraine] and stresses the urgent need to pursue peace without further delay.”

“Today we mark the third anniversary of the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine,” he said on February 24. “The Holy See expresses deep concern at the protraction of the conflict, which is causing a great loss of life and hardship for the entire Ukrainian population.”

He added:

At the humanitarian level, the war’s impact is devastating, especially for the most vulnerable: women and children, refugees, internally displaced persons, those with disabilities, and the elderly have borne the brunt of this crisis, suffering not only from physical harm but also from the erosion of their basic rights and access to essential services. The ripple effects of this war are being felt across the globe, underscoring the urgent need for a comprehensive and lasting solution to restore peace and prevent further harm to innocent lives.

