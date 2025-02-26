Catholic World News

‘We are grateful that we are still alive’: faithful in Bukavu give thanks

February 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics in Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (map), gave thanks for surviving the conquest of the city by the Rwanda-backed March 23 Movement.

“I wasn’t sure if we would still be here this Sunday to praise the Lord,” one priest said at Sunday Mass on February 23. “Let us give thanks!”

“The previous rulers have fled, the new ones have not yet been appointed; the streets are without police,” a local source told the Fides news agency. The source paid tribute to the faithful for their “stubborn faith in God, their ability to thank him for the positive without blaming him for the negative: they know that it is a matter of human responsibility.”

