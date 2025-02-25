Catholic World News

Pope’s Lenten message: ‘Let us journey together in hope’

February 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released the Lenten Message of Pope Francis for 2025, entitled “Let us journey together in hope.”

The papal message—dated February 6, well in advance of his hospitalization—emphasizes in turn each aspect of that title. The Pontiff writes that Lent should be a journey of conversion; that this journey should be taken together, in the spirit of a synodal Church; and that the journey should be inspired by “the central message of the Jubilee,” the spirit of hope as we travel toward Easter.

