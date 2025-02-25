Catholic World News

Changes loom among the world’s cardinals, Vatican journalist notes

February 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican-watcher Andrea Gagliarducci notes that a number of cardinals serving in the Roman Curia are nearing—or have passed, retirement age—and the same is true of cardinals serving as archbishops of many major cities. Some important changes will be made in coming months.

