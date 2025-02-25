Catholic World News

Two secretaries-general named to Vatican City Governorate

February 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Insider

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named two secretaries general of the Vatican City Governorate, and authorized Sister Raffaella Petrini, the newly installed President of the Governorate, to assign their particular duties.

The new secretaries general are Archbishop Emilio Nappa, who has been an assistant secretary of the Dicastery for Evangelization; and Giuseppe Puglisi-Alibrandi, who has been deputy secretary-general of the Governorate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!