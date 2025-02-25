Catholic World News

Leading official at Synod on synodality named bishop

February 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On February 24, Pope Francis named Msgr. Riccardo Battocchio, one of two special secretaries of the Synod on synodality, as bishop of Vittorio Veneto, Italy.

Pope Francis’s 2018 apostolic constitution provides that the special secretaries “assist the Relator General in all his activities.” During the synod on synodality, the relator general was Cardina Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ.

In his concluding words to the October 2024 synod session, Pope Francis thanked Father Battocchio and the other special secretary, Father Giacomo Costa, SJ, “who have helped so much.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!