Catholic Charities: ‘Tell your representative to oppose budget cuts to Medicaid and SNAP’

February 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic Charities USA has urged the faithful to “tell your representative to oppose budget cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).”

On February 25, “the US House of Representatives is expected to vote on budget legislation that would make harmful cuts,” Catholic Charities stated. “Given the slim margin for passage in the US House of Representatives, it is important to call your member of Congress.”

