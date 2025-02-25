Catholic World News

2 priests kidnapped in Nigeria

February 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Two Nigerian priests, Fathers Matthew David Dutsemi and Abraham Saummam, were kidnapped on February 22 during a raid on a rectory.

The abduction took place in Adamawa State (map), which is 50% Muslim and 40% Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!