Orthodox Patriarch of Constantinople strongly backs Ukraine

February 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a February 23 statement, Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople has strongly backed Ukraine in its war against Russia, saying that the people of Ukraine are “fighting no only for their territorial integrity but for their very existence.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch condemned the “unjust and devastating invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.” He said that the war “is not merely a conflict between nations; it is a moral test for Europe and the entire world.”

Patriarch Bartholomew insisted that Ukraine must be a full participant in any negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.

