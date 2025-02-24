Catholic World News

70 Christians killed in Islamist massacre in DR Congo church, local sources confirm

February 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Local sources have confirmed reports that Islamist rebels massacred 70 Christians in a Protestant church in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“On February 15th, 70 bodies were discovered inside a Protestant church” in Maiba, a village in North Kivu (map), a source told Aid to the Church in Need. “Many of them had been bound and some beheaded. Among the victims were women, children, and the elderly,”

The sources said that the massacre was perpetrated by Allied Democratic Forces, an Islamist rebel group.

