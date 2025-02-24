Catholic World News

Papal homily for Jubilee of Deacons: Be ‘apostles of forgiveness,’ ‘selfless servants,’ and ‘builders of communion’

February 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, was the principal celebrant of the Mass for the Jubilee of Deacons in St. Peter’s Basilica on February 23.

2,500 deacons attended the Mass, and 23 new deacons from eight countries were ordained, Catholic News Service reported.

Archbishop Fisichella read aloud the Pope’s homily, during which the Pope encouraged the deacons to be “apostles of forgiveness, selfless servants of our brothers and sisters, and builders of communion.”

