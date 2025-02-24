Catholic World News

Ukraine war anniversary is ‘painful and shameful,’ Pope writes

February 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his February 23 Angelus address, which he prepared but did not deliver, Pope Francis recalled the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He wrote, “Tomorrow will be the third anniversary of the large-scale war against Ukraine: a painful and shameful occasion for the whole of humanity!

“As I reiterate my closeness to the suffering Ukrainian people, I invite you to remember the victims of all armed conflicts, and to pray for the gift of peace in Palestine, Israel and throughout the Middle East, Myanmar, Kivu and Sudan,” the Pope added.

