Bishop, staff robbed by soldiers in Democratic Republic of Congo

February 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Sebastien-Joseph Muyengo Mulombe of Uvira and several members of his staff were robbed at gunpoint by soldiers of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on February 20, the diocese reports.

Three uniformed soldiers took money, cell phones, and other goods from the bishop and his aides, then locked them in their offices. They were released when several nuns, unaware of the crime, came to the diocesan offices and found them.

The robbery took place in the Kivu province, where DRC troops are battling against M23 rebels. Local sources have reported frequent complaints of looting by undisciplined troops.

