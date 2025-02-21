Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch sends message of support to ailing Pope

February 21, 2025

Continue to this story on Orthodox Times

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, has sent a message of sympathy and support to Pope Francis.

The Ecumenical Patriarch gave the message to Cardinal George Koovakad, who was visiting the Ecumenical Patriarchate to help plan the Pope’s visit to Turkey for the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

