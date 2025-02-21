Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Christian leaders back Armenian Patriarchate as Israel threatens to confiscate property

February 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Patriarchs and heads of the Christian churches of Jerusalem issued a statement of support for the Armenian Patriarchate after Israeli officials threatened to confiscate and auction church properties to pay tax debts.

The Christian leaders described the Israeli actions as “legally dubious and morally unacceptable.”

“It is inconceivable that Christian institutions, whose mission for centuries has been to safeguard faith, serve communities, and preserve the sacred heritage of the Holy Land, should now face the threat of property seizure under Israeli administrative measures that disregard due process,” they added.

