Vance offers profession of faith at DC conference

February 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Vice President J.D. Vance made an unusually clear profession of faith during a February 20 appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington.

Christianity, Vance said, is “not just a set of good moral principles.” Rather it is the belief that “the Son of God became man, he died, and then he raised himself from the dead. That is the fundamental tenet of the Christian faith.”

“I think one lesson that flows from that is that we shouldn’t fear death,” Vance went on to say. “There are much more terrible things than just losing one’s life... you could lose one’s soul.”

